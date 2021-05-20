Ford is launching yet another special-edition Ranger Raptor

We’ve already seen a couple of dressed-up Ranger Raptors launched in Malaysia and Australia over the past few months, but it looks like we’re going to witness the reveal of yet another special-edition model. Ford sure loves to toy around with its high-performance truck, doesn’t it?

This time around, we’ll be seeing a new Ranger Raptor Special Edition debut over in Europe, and Ford has given us a cheeky teaser. We’ll be getting a good glimpse of the new truck through the upcoming film The Good, The Bad and the Bad-RSE, wherein we’ll see the Raptor evade hostile bandits with the help of fellow Ranger models. We told you it’s pretty cheeky.

PHOTO BY Ford

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The film is set to premiere through Team Fordzilla’s upcoming Twitch stream on Friday, May 21 at 8:30pm CET—that’s on Saturday at 2:30am here in the Philippines. You can watch the initial trailer below:

“The new Ranger Raptor Special Edition adds even more dramatic style to our ‘badass’ truck, with unique exterior touches and cabin enhancements that make our off-road performance pick-up even more distinctive and desirable,” said Ford Performance (Ford of Europe) manager Stefan Muenzinger. “Starring in its own Spaghetti Western movie is the perfect way to demonstrate Ranger Raptor’s outlaw appeal.”

The full details about the new Ranger Raptor Special Edition will be released next week. Are you looking forward to seeing more of this new pickup?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.