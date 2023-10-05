All-new Ford Ranger PH sales have zoomed past 15,000 units

There’s no denying the popularity of the new generation Ford Ranger in the country. Heck, there were even sightings of the truck even before it was launched. The all-new Ranger was launched in the Philippines in July 2022, and it’s been nothing but a sales success for the brand since.

The sheer number of these on the road probably makes you wonder how many have been sold since its local debut. Well, Ford Philippines has the exact number for that: 16,127.

Over 15,000 Rangers have found new homes since July 2022, and we’re pretty sure that there’s even more by the time you finish reading this story. With that, the Ranger remains Ford Philippines’ top-selling model with 9,113 units sold this year...so far. You could say that the Ranger is doing most of the heavy lifting for Ford Philippines, although the Everest and Territory have been flying off the showroom floors too.

The Ranger has one of the widest array of trim levels in the pickup class. There are currently nine variants on offer so pickup shoppers are spoiled for choice. As far as we can tell, only the Toyota Hilux has more variants at 13. For comparison, the Nissan Navara and Isuzu D-Max have 8 variants each.

Aside from the wide variety of versions available, it could be said that the redesigned Ranger Raptor helped boost the popularity of Ford’s best-seller even more. The top-dog Ranger premiered in the country back in May 2023 and quickly became one of the hottest models in the local lineup. In fact, Ford sold 600 units of the Ranger Raptor in just three months. At the rate it’s going, we wouldn’t be surprised if it will be over 1,000 before the year ends.

Of course, we're still wishing the mighty twin-turbo V6 Ranger Raptor will land here someday.

Ford Ranger 2023 variants and prices:

Ranger 2.0L Turbo XL 4x4 MT - P1,249,000 Ranger 2.0L Turbo XLS 4x2 MT - P1,249,000 Ranger 2.0L Turbo XLS 4x2 AT - P1,324,000 Ranger 2.0L Turbo XLT 4x2 AT - P1,379,000 Ranger 2.0L Turbo Sport 4x2 AT - P1,494,000 Ranger 2.0L Turbo Sport 4x4 AT - P1,614,000 Ranger 2.0L Turbo Wildtrak 4x2 AT - P1,604,000 Ranger 2.0L Bi-Turbo Wildtrak 4x4 AT - P1,910,000 Ranger 2.0L Bi-Turbo Raptor 4x4 AT - P2,339,000