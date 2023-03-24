The Ford Ranger adds another off-road focused variant, the Wildtrak X

Ford just can’t keep its hands away from the Ranger. We’re (literally) fresh off the launch of the Stormtrak in Bangkok, we’ve just received word that yet another Ranger variant has been introduced. Over in Australia, Ford has revealed the Ranger Wildtrak X, and it seems that it’s more than just an additional suffix on the badge.

PHOTO BY Ford

The Wildtrak X isn’t an entirely new variant in the Ranger family. It was first introduced as a limited edition runout model for the previous generation pickup. The first Wildtrak X was essentially the Wildtrak with a load of standard accessories. But the new Wildtrak X gets suspension upgrades and a few goodies from the Raptor.

PHOTO BY Ford

The most significant change here is the wider front and rear axle track, along with additional ground clearance. That means the track is now wider by 30mm, and clearance is up by 26mm to give it a total of 261mm. The Wildtrak X also gets downsized alloys, from 18-inches to 17-inches. That’s to make way for the chunkier all-terrain tires fitted standard on the Wildtrak X.

PHOTO BY Ford

Ford is keen to highlight the Wildtrak X’s Bilstein Position-Sensitive Dampers. It has something called End Stop Control Valve (ESCV) technology with a monotube design and nitrogen-charged external reservoir. The company claims the shocks allow for better suspension articulation off-road and enhanced on-road manners. Mind you, it’s not like the Raptor’s Fox suspension, and this variant sticks with leaf springs at the back for the sake of payload capacity.

Speaking of the Raptor, the Wildtrak X benefits from the performance truck’s Trail Control system. It's essentially off-road cruise control and allows the Wildtrak X to maintain a constant low speed on loose surfaces to keep momentum. Aside from that, the Wildtrak X also has Trail Turn Assist. It helps drivers negotiate tight bends on narrow tracks by applying the brake on the inside rear wheel.

PHOTO BY Ford

Think of the Wildtrak X as a Raptor lite. It has suspension upgrades similar to the Raptor, and it even has some tech from it. The Wildtrak X even uses the 2.0-liter biturbo diesel that powers most of Ford’s 4x4 models, and the same one that will also see service in the Ranger Raptor.

PHOTO BY Ford

It will be interesting to see how Ford positions this model given that the Sport, Stormtrak, and Limited exist in other parts of the world. We’re also wondering if Ford Philippines will ever consider bringing in this model locally. Only time will tell.