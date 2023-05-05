Just how safe is the all-new Ford Territory?

Are you considering the all-new Ford Territory for your next family car? Well, you should take a look at this. The second-generation Ford Territory was recently put to the test by the China New Car Assessment Program (C-NCAP), and these results can be a deciding factor in choosing a car.

So, just how safe is this crossover? If you’re thinking about buying one, or already own one, you’ll be glad to know that it scored five stars for safety. Sure, a lot of cars manage to get that rating, so it’s worth looking at the breakdown of the score and the input of the testers.

In the full frontal crash test, the Territory scored 19.384 out of 24 points. There was good head, neck, and chest protection, as well as adequate protection for the shins. However, a sharp force measured in the passenger side dummy’s thigh knocked the score down. Curiously, the Territory performed better in the overlap crash test. That test simulates a vehicle-to-vehicle impact at 60kph, and the impact is offset to put more forces on the car’s chassis. The Territory scored 20.753 out of 24 with no sharp forces measured in the dummies.

But what was impressive was the Territory’s performance in side impact testing. The side impact test is tougher compared to the frontal crash tests because there is less of a ‘cushion’ to take the blow. Despite that, the Territory managed a near-perfect score of 19.960 out of 20. As for the other tests, the Territory did 10.898 out of 15 in the pedestrian protection test, and it also performed well in the aspect active safety.

With these results, you can probably put away any doubts about the Territory’s safety. But it’s also worth noting that all those scores were achieved with the crash test dummies wearing seatbelts. The car’s strong safety cell, active safety features, and airbags will be for nothing if you’re not buckled in.

