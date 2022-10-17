Ford is launching a Transit aimed specifically at #vanlifers

Thinking of ditching a permanent home and living the van life? Retro units are cool and have a lot of character going for them, but they also lack the amenities their more modern counterparts come with.

Perhaps buying brand-new is the way to go then? If this is the route you’re taking, Ford has just teased an upcoming Transit variant that caters specifically to “#vanlifers.”

This is the Ford Transit Trail. The company is calling the thing a van “equipped with its new adventure-seeking capability alongside interior and exterior enhancements providing do-it-yourselfers and motorhome distributors a turnkey canvas direct from the factory.”

PHOTO BY Ford

Too much marketing speak? Here’s the translation: You can now live the van life without going through the trouble of prepping your own unit.

The exterior of the vehicle appears to have been toughened up a bit with go-anywhere tires and additional lighting units. Little else has been revealed, though, and we have not yet been treated to a look at this van’s interior.

No release date has been provided, either, but Ford’s teaser indicates the variant is “coming soon.” So, would you buy a van life-ready unit straight out of the factory or would you prefer an older unit you can play around with? Let us know in the comments.

Ford Transit Trail coming soon

