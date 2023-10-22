Here are the specs, details of the ASEAN-spec 2024 Honda Accord

When the all-new Honda Accord made its world premiere in the US last year, we weren’t expecting it to be offered in the region, let alone the Philippines. After all, more people would rather buy a crossover or truck-based SUV for the same price as these executive sedans.

So you can imagine our surprise when it made an appearance at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show. After that, Honda Thailand then previewed the eleventh-generation Accord for Southeast Asia.

PHOTO BY Honda

At the time, only preliminary details were released with the full specs to be released at a later date. Now, that day has come, and we now know what the ASEAN-spec Accord is like. Oh, and in case you're wondering, these are made in Thailand.

PHOTO BY Honda

For the region, the Accord is offered in three trim levels. It kicks off with the E (base), followed by the mid-spec EL, with the RS serving as the top-spec variant. The E comes with 17-inch alloys, while the EL and RS ride on larger 18-inch wheels. Speaking of the RS, it also adds a small lip spoiler on the trunklid and a panoramic sunroof.

PHOTO BY Honda

Inside, all variants come with leather seats, but the RS adds red highlights into the mix. Only the EL and RS come with power seats, a Plasmacluster, ambient lighting, and a switch that allows the front passenger seat to be moved forward for extra legroom at the back. But given that the Accord of today is nearly five meters long, it has more than enough stretch out room at the back already. Also, the interior of the ASEAN-spec Accord is much like the one offered in Japan.

PHOTO BY Honda

Since the Accord is positioned as an executive car in Asia, it is fully loaded with tech features. For starters, all variants have Google software built-in the infotainment system. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are a given, and so is a Bose 12-speaker audio system and active noise cancellation. Like most of the higher-end Honda products these days, Honda Sensing and Honda Connect are standard.

PHOTO BY Honda

Hybrid (e:HEV in Honda-speak) is the only way to go for the ASEAN-spec Honda Accord. This time around the official numbers are out so there’s no need for guesswork. The Accord for the region uses a 2.0-liter Atkinson Cycle engine that’s then mated to a pair of electric motors. Total system output is rated at 205hp while torque output from the electric motors alone is 335Nm. If those numbers look familiar, that’s because it’s the same as the CR-V RS e:HEV that we already have here.

PHOTO BY Honda

Truth be told, we're not expecting the 11th-generation Accord to be offered in the country. Still, that doesn't totally mean it's not possible. Who knows, Honda Cars Philippines might just surprise us sometime next year...should they decide to bring it in.