Geely’s new P500k EV offers subcompact crossover space and 322km of range

The list of affordable electric vehicles over in China that we wouldn’t mind having in our market just keeps on growing. The latest addition is the EX3, a crossover from Geely’s pure electric brand Geometry.

The Geometry EX3, unlike other budget offerings like the Wu Ling Hong Guang Mini EV, is quite big. It measures 4,005mm long, 1,760mm wide, and 1,575mm tall, with a 2,480mm wheelbase. For context, that’s almost as big as a Kia Stonic.

It’s got decent styling, with swept-back headlamps flanking those horizontal slats on the grille up front. There’s a sporty looking bumper on this end, with black plastic cladding that wraps around the vehicle. There’s a yellow-green trim accentuating the hood and the black roof. The rear, meanwhile, mimics the look of the front end.

PHOTO BY Geely

PHOTO BY Geely

The EX3 has a colorful cabin with a two-tone black and blue colorway accentuated further with touches of white, gray, and yellow green. The majority of this interior has suede-like soft-touch materials, with Geely saying the overall design was done “with young consumers in mind.”

There’s a 10.5-inch LC instrument panel with an eight-inch floating infotainment display. The head unit supports Geely’s G-Link system that enables features such as mobile device mirroring, native QQ music, Autonavi navigation, voice control, and in-car Wi-Fi.

PHOTO BY Geely

The Geometry EX3 is propelled by a 70Kw motor that generates 180Nm of torque. Power is provided by a 37.23kWh battery that promises 322km of range. The battery can be charged through regenerative braking or by plugging the vehicle into a standard 220V socket. High-speed DC charging is also supported, and this allows recharging from zero to 80% in less than 30 minutes. The vehicle’s liquid-cooled battery temperature control management system promises safe charging at high speeds and efficient operations in hot and cold conditions.

The price? The EX3 is set to become the most affordable model in Geometry’s lineup with a pre-sale estimated price of 59,700 Chinese yuan, or about P470,000 in local currency. What do you think of this one? Could our market use this budget-friendly EV?

PHOTO BY Geely

PHOTO BY Geely

