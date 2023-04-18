Shanghai 2023: Geely revives the Panda as a cute, boxy mini-EV

Remember the Geely Panda? If you don’t, then it’s totally understandable. Geely’s first attempt to sell cars in the Philippine market was largely forgettable, but the Panda sticks to some folk’s memory thanks to its amusing name. Fast forward a decade later, and there’s a new, totally different kind of Geely Panda.

Now dubbed the Geely Panda Mini EV, it’s nothing like the model that was first sold in the country. Granted, the new Panda isn’t an entirely new car, first showcased in December 2022. But its exterior design and specs made us do a second look.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

LTO branch draws flak after listing ‘LGBTQ’ under priority lane

Short northbound portions of Blumentritt Street closed until May 12

PHOTO BY Geely

The Panda Mini EV is Geely’s entry in the mini electric car market in China. It’s up against the likes of the Wuling Mini EV and the Jetour Ice Cream, the latter making its local public debut during the recent Manila International Auto Show. Just how small is it, you ask? It measures just 3,065mm long, 1,522mm wide, and 1,600mm tall. To put that into perspective, the Panda Mini EV’s overall length is well within the wheelbase of a Toyota Hilux (3,085mm).

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

As for its styling, it follows the boxy design of the Wuling Mini EV and Jetour Ice Cream. However, Geely was a little more playful when it comes to naming its styling cues. The company calls the Panda’s round headlights ‘cute, big eyes’ and ‘bionic’, while the side mirrors are called ‘bear ears’. That’s not all as the wheels are called ‘Panda claws’ for, um, obvious reasons.

PHOTO BY Geely

As for the rest of the car, it has a large glass area with a rather interesting rear window design. The blacked-out pillars give the car a floating roof look, while the doors and fenders get oval stampings for a little more flair. Then there’s the fixed panoramic roof that measures 64 inches for those who enjoy more light in the cabin.

PHOTO BY Geely

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Speaking of the cabin, the design can be best described as functional and minimalist. There’s a small screen that houses the car’s instrument cluster, while a large touchscreen sits on top of the dashboard. You won’t have a shortage of shelves in the Panda, as there are large bins on the dashboard and the doors. And to complement its funky exterior design and color choices, the interior color options (light green, powder blue, and pink) are something you won’t find in larger, more ‘serious’ cars.

PHOTO BY Geely

Of course, you wouldn’t expect a car this small to pack a lot of horsepower. Besides, Panda Mini EV is primarily for inner-city travel. It’s powered by a single electric motor that powers the rear wheels, and it’s good for 40hp and 110Nm of torque. There’s even a lower-spec variant that makes 27hp and 85 Nm of torque. Range is at 120 kilometers for the 27hp version, and that rises to 200 kilometers for the 40hp model.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

If you’re curious, the Panda Mini EV’s price in China ranges from 39,900 to 53,900 Yuan. At current exchange rates, that’s about P325,500 to P440,000 sans local taxes.