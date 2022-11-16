Here's more info on the first Geely pickup, the Radar RD6

A few months ago, Geely previewed a new model under its Radar brand. Dubbed the RD6, it's the brand's first foray into the pickup truck class, and it does so rather differently. At the time, there weren't much details revealed to the public, but now that it's been formally launched in China, here are the details.

But wait, what exactly is the new Geely brand, Radar?

According to Geely, Radar is the “first pure electric outdoors lifestyle vehicle brand” under their roof. It's an independent brand under the Geely Holding Group with its own R&D facility in Hangzhou and a fully-equipped EV production facility in Zibo, Shandong. Aside from pickups, Geely says will build electric SUVs, ATVs, and other off-road vehicles.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The all-new Toyota Prius gets a major redesign to go with a new PHEV variant

Go anywhere with the GWM Tank 300 Frontier Edition...and its electric dirt bike

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Okay, tell us more about the RD6

PHOTO BY Radar

Okay, it may look like an Okavango with a bed but there's more to it than that. As it turns out, the RD6 is said to be based on the new Sustainable Experience Architecture platform. Mind you, we see a fair bit of Okavango cues here and there. Just take a look at the headlights, fenders, and front doors and you'll see what we're on about.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

That aside, the Radar RD6 measures 5,260mm long, 1,900mm wide, and 1,830mm tall. Meanwhile, the wheelbase is 3,120 mm. When it comes to size, the RD6 wouldn't look out of place beside other trucks such as the Ford Ranger, Mitsubishi Strada, and Toyota Hilux. There are no bed dimensions yes, but it does look sizable.

Speaking of the bed...

PHOTO BY Radar

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Geely, sorry, Radar really wants to drive home their "pure electric outdoors lifestyle vehicle brand" mantra. With that, there are six power outlets on the RD6's bed wall. Radar claims that those sockets can supply up to 2,000 watts of power, which should be enough for tailgate campers.

What's the interior like?

PHOTO BY Radar

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Okavango owners might get a sense of deja vu when looking at interior photos. If anything, the dashboard nearly looks identical to the popular crossover. Heck, even the center console should be familiar to Okavango owners everywhere.

That aside, the 12.3-inch infotainment screen houses a Galaxy operating system with voice command. It also has vehicle status inquiry, vehicle interaction, and even concierge services. Don't expect Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, though. Most cars sold in Mainland China don't come with that feature for, um, reasons.

No diesel?

PHOTO BY Radar

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

China is determined to roll out as many electric vehicles as it can. That also means the RD6 won't get a diesel engine. It won't even get the Okavango's 1.5-liter turbo engine as it will only come with an electric motor. It uses a single motor that's mounted to the rear axle. That makes the RD6 rear-wheel drive, the opposite of its shorter lookalike, the Okavango. Power is rated at 272hp although torque figures are not out yet.

Let's talk range

PHOTO BY Geely

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

For the lower-spec versions, the RD6 can eke out about 400km on the 63kWh battery. If that's not enough, you can get one with an 86kWh battery that bumps range up to 550km. But if it's maximum range you're looking for, the top-spec variant packs a 100kWh battery with up to 632km of range.

Will there be a gas or diesel version down the line?

There is no definite answer to that, at least for now. While it does look like there's space there for an engine, it's unlikely that we'll see a fuel-powered version of the RD6. Still, one can dream, right?