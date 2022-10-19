The Toyota Hilux was by far the world’s best-selling midsize pickup in 2021

There are hot-selling pickups, and then there’s the Toyota Hilux. Seriously, is there a single market on the planet this thing hasn’t conquered?

Just how popular is Toyota’s workhorse? Global sales data consolidated by automotive industry analyst Felipe Munoz shows the Hilux was by far the world’s best-selling midsize pickup with around 549,000 units sold in 2021.

Munoz gathered sales figures from a total of 106 markets for his study. Placing a distant second with 364,000 units moved last year is the Ford Ranger. Capping off the top three midsize trucks is the Isuzu D-Max with 288,000.

From there, you have the usual players in the segment like the Nissan Navara, and Mitsubishi L200 (or the Strada, as it’s known locally. Chinese brands, though, make up the bulk of the year’s top performers with the likes of the Great Wall Poer, Maxus T60, Dongfeng Rich 6, JAC T8, and JAC Huantu all making an appearance in the top 20.

Munoz says that in total, around 2.8 million midsize pickups were sold across the global market last year. Our market, Southeast Asia, continues to be the segment’s bread and butter accounting for 732,000 of those units. You can check out Munoz’s full rankings and analysis in the Instagram post below.

So, did you help make the Toyota Hilux the midsize segment’s top performer in 2021? Let us know what pickup you went with last year in the comments section.

Global midsize pickup sales 2021

