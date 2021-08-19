Genesis shows its funky side with the new GV60 electric crossover

Genesis has been spot-on with the design of its luxury vehicles. We’ve seen it churn out some of the most elegant sedans and SUVs in the business these past few years. But its latest vehicle has got to be one of its most interesting designs to date.

This is the GV60, Genesis’ first electric vehicle based on its E-GMP dedicated EV platform. The carmaker has just released the first images of this hatch/crossover/SUV thing. Its name suggests it’s an SUV, but we’re not really sure what it is just yet. What we do know is it looks sleek.

PHOTO BY Genesis

The GV60 gets familiar quad headlamps up front flanking the Genesis badge. The signature crest grille has been positioned lower to increase the cooling efficiency of the high-voltage batteries underneath. It’s still a smooth-looking front fascia, though, thanks to Genesis’ clamshell-inspired hood design.

The side profile is equally as stylish. Digital side mirrors and electric door handles complement the overall sharp design quite nicely. The black trim and the subtle chrome accents are a nice touch, too.

PHOTO BY Genesis

There might be mixed reactions about the rear end, though. The rear combination lamps also sport that two-line design to match the front, but the real eye-catcher here is the rear wing spoiler where the coupe-shaped roof ends. You tell us whether it’s a yay or a nay.

Inside, the GV60 has that luxurious vibe you’d normally get from Genesis’ vehicles. It’s covered in blue leather with brown leather accents and subtle yellow-green contrast stitching.

PHOTO BY Genesis

On the center console, you’ll find ‘Crystal Sphere,’ a shift-by-wire (SBW) gear selector that “intuitively informs drivers when the vehicle is ready to drive.” When the GV60 is turned off, the sphere becomes the mood light. When turned on, it rotates and the SBW appears.

No other specs were provided yet as of this writing, or a target launch date—we’ll keep you posted once we have them. In the meantime, tell us what you think about Genesis’ new EV in the comments.

PHOTO BY Genesis

