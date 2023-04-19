Shanghai 2023: Meet the insane Great Wall Cannon 6x6 truck

Great Wall Motor made its Philippine comeback about a month ago. Among the models included in the new local lineup included the Cannon pickup, a promising model that’s aimed at the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger.

But Great Wall decided to go big with the Cannon during Auto Shanghai 2023. The Chinese automaker rolled out a 6x6 prototype of its pickup and Australian publication CarExpert says it’s slated for production. It’s called the Great Wall Cannon CyberP!ckup 6x6, and yes, with an exclamation point. We’re genuinely curious what Tesla thinks of its name.

PHOTO BY Great Wall Motor

Anyway, the most obvious change made to the Cannon CyberP!ckup is the addition of a third axle. The rear axles have also been beefed up for heavy-duty use, and the bed was extended to fit the extra wheels. Speaking of the bed, it features a split tailgate design but it’s unlikely that part will reach production.

The mods made to the Cannon doesn’t stop there. There’s the off-road oriented springs and dampers that raise the Cannon’s ride height. The truck also gets chunkier fenders to accommodate the wider suspension track. Because of that, this midsize pickup now looks like a full-sized model, and that’s further emphasized by the massive front bumper and the power bulge on the hood. On top of that, each of the axles have a locking differential, something that might impress off-roaders.

PHOTO BY Great Wall Motor

It looks cool and all, but what’s under the hood? Great Wall says it’s a plug-in hybrid system, but the company added that turbopetrol power is a possibility. But for this particular prototype, it’s a twin-turbo 3.0-liter gas engine that’s paired to electric motors. That gives the Cannon CyberP!ckup a combined output of 510hp and 750Nm of torque. If anything, that’s pretty close to the numbers the Mercedes-Benz G63 6x6 pulled from about a decade ago. For reference, the Mercedes made 536hp and 760Nm of torque.

