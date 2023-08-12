Porsche specialist Gunther Werks is coming up with a ‘remastered’ E30 BMW M3

Tuning house Gunther Werks has said it is about to do something. And that ‘something’ amounts to modifying the holiest of all BMWs, the E30 M3.

A missive on its social media page simply reads: “A legendary icon about to be remastered by our special division at GW9 by Gunther Werks.”

It was accompanied not only by the BMW M3 image you see above, but also a load of #hashtags, hinting at exactly what GW9 is about to do. If you’re wondering exactly what GW9 itself is, that’s Gunther Werks’ parts division.

Image of a restored E30 BMW M3 PHOTO BY TopGear.com

So, judging by the #hashtags deployed—#carbonfiber, #powertoweight, #handmade, and #limitededition—we can exclusively reveal this Gunther Werks remastered E30 BMW M3 will be constructed using carbon fiber, with a good power-to-weight ratio, hand-made in a small, limited-edition run of cars.

More as we have it...

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

