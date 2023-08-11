Gaikindo 2023: Toyota Rangga concept shows possible body types of future Tamaraw

The all-new Alphard wasn’t the only thing that Toyota rolled out during this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS 2023). The company also presented something called the Rangga concept, and it’s absolutely nothing like the Alphard.

Instead, you can say that the Ranggu is an updated version of the IMV-0 concept that was shown in late 2022. The name Rangga is actually a throwback to the fourth-generation Toyota Kijang, which is what we know here as the Tamaraw FX Revo. Originally, the Ranggu is a variation of the Kijang that looks similar to the Revo Sport Runner.

PHOTO BY Toyota

But back to the new Rangga concept, it showed the body type possibilities of the new IMV-0 platform. Three versions of the concept were present during the show, namely a service vehicle, a coffee truck, and an ambulance. There was even a pace truck concept because, well, why not.

PHOTO BY Toyota

The Rangga is an important concept for Toyota, not just in Indonesia but also in the Philippines. That’s because it essentially a preview of the Toyota Tamaraw revival that is slated to be released sometime in the future. As early as now, the company is showing the platform’s flexibility to public and private buyers. If anything, the Rangga Concept is like the Tamaraw FX of the past with its utility-oriented design and chassis configurations.

PHOTO BY Toyota

With that, Toyota says the production version of this vehicle will have flexible customization options to suit individual or fleet needs. The company will also coordinate with local body builders for engineering work. There will be turbodiesel and gas-powered models available, as well as hybrid and full-electric options down the line. The vehicle can also be had as a cab and chassis model.