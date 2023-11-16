The Hennessey VelociRaptoR 6x6 is a Ford F-150 Raptor with two extra wheels

It seems that John Hennessey’s lust for the wilder things in life is showing no signs of declining. His company has now gone and turned the Ford F-150 Raptor R into a barbaric six-wheeler and supplied it with a host of off-road modifications.

Christened the Hennessey VelociRaptoR 6X6 and based on the third-generation F-150, this beast has an extended box frame and a secondary locking rear axle, which reportedly has improved the tractive grip by more than 50%. The other notable mechanical upgrade is the modified suspension featuring Live Valve Fox dampers, dubbed ‘the most advanced off-road suspension’ currently available on a production car.

PHOTO BY Hennessey

A three-inch lift kit has been attached to make room for the massive 37-inch off-road tires, which coat a set of 20-inch alloys. A revised bodykit and new LED off-road lighting complete the main external attachments.

The original 1.7-meter cargo bed has also been replaced by a 2.4-meter bay, increasing the cargo capacity by more than 45%. The result of all this dimensional augmentation? The 6X6 now comes in at more than eight meters long and more than two meters tall and wide. It also weighs close to 2,950kg, essentially turning it into a bungalow that moves.

Despite these modifications, the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 remains unchanged (unusual for Hennessey, no?), so the 6X6 still boasts an output of 700hp and 867Nm of torque. That’s still enough to put plenty of supercars to shame.

Unless, of course, it’s one of Hennessey’s own—480kph Venom F5, anyone?

More photos of the Hennessey VelociRaptoR 6x6:

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.