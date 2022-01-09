Only five of these ragtop convertible Land Rover Defenders will be built

Desperate to spend your money on a V8-powered a short-wheelbase Land Rover Defender 90, but can’t bring yourself to buy a V8 direct from JLR? Well, your prayers may have been answered by Dutch coachbuilder Niels van Roij.

Get a look at the sketches here. Yep, his firm Heritage Customs is all set to make a convertible. This is great news.

PHOTO BY Heritage Customs/Niels van Roij

Dubbed the Valiance Convertible, it’ll be exclusive, of course, with just five being built at a cost of around £115,000 (P8.02 million) each. Oh, and that roof will apparently be “semi-electric”—whatever that means.

There’ll be three different examples for customers to choose from: Côte d’Azur, Solihull Sand, and the Kokkini Paralia. The first in that list features a bright blue exterior with 22-inch ‘Space Cowboy’ wheels and whitewall tires. The Côte d’Azur also gets Heritage Customs’ copper details on the exterior, sports seats, and a rather striking cognac roof. Not for the shy-and-retiring, that one.

PHOTO BY Heritage Customs/Niels van Roij

PHOTO BY Heritage Customs/Niels van Roij

PHOTO BY Heritage Customs/Niels van Roij

Solihull Sand is much more like it, with standard green exterior paint, 20-inch wheels made to look like steelies, and a classic sand-colored roof. We look forward to seeing the finished product.

PHOTO BY Heritage Customs/Niels van Roij

PHOTO BY Heritage Customs/Niels van Roij

Your final option will be the Kokkini Paralia—named after Red Beach on the southwest coast of Santorini and featuring matte-red paint, massive 22-inch wheels, and a full ‘sports’ interior.

What do we think, Internet?

PHOTO BY Heritage Customs/Niels van Roij

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

