The all-new Honda Accord coming to Thailand, but will PH get it?

The Honda Accord and mid-size sedans might not be sales drivers anymore, but we reckon these cars still have a place in today’s automotive landscape filled with crossovers and SUVs. During the 2023 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show, Honda brought out the eleventh-generation Accord to show the mid-size sedan isn’t going away in Southeast Asia any time soon.

At the time, Honda didn’t mention what markets in Southeast Asia would get the all-new Accord. Nonetheless, there was a strong indication that the car will be sold in the region because of the RS badges on it. Now, it looks like Thailand will be the first country to get this executive sedan.

PHOTO BY Fang Raweeruj

Thai automotive website Autolife.TV reports that the redesigned Accord will make its official ASEAN debut in October. There was no specific date mentioned just yet, but it’s something to look forward to in about a month. However, the site also said that this generation of Accord might be the last one sold in Thailand and possibly the region.

Sad speculation aside, the report claims that there will be two powertrain options for the ASEAN Accord. The first is an uprated version of the familiar 1.5-liter i-VTEC turbo engine used in the Civic, HR-V, and CR-V. The other is a hybrid with a 2.0-liter Atkinson cycle engine with dual electric motors.

PHOTO BY Fang Raweeruj

If those sound familiar, that’s because those are the same choices that the North American market has for its Accord. The 1.5-liter turbo makes 192hp and 260Nm of torque, while the hybrid makes 204hp and up to 335Nm of torque. Both shift with a continuously variable transmission.

Variants are unknown at this point, but if the car shown in Indonesia was an indicator, we know of at least one trim level. As mentioned, it would be the RS version, and it looks much like the Sport model sold in the US and Canada. It’s also worth pointing out that RS variants are mainly used for Asia and Oceania markets.

PHOTO BY Fang Raweeruj

Those are the only bits of possible information about the eleventh-gen Honda Accord for Southeast Asia. We'll keep our eyes peeled for updates and see if, indeed, the car will premiere in one of our neighboring countries by October.