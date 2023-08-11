Gaikindo 2023: Eleventh-gen Honda Accord lands in ASEAN with hybrid power

It’s a little sad that executive sedans don’t have the same popularity as they once had. These days, most folks would rather get a premium compact crossover or a midsize SUV for the same price. It’s totally understandable, as those cars carry more people and cargo, along with having extra ground clearance. Still, there’s just something about big sedans that whispers stealth wealth.

Locally, the mid-size sedan market is on thin ice. One of the segment’s pioneers, the Honda Accord, was discontinued a few years ago. That was the tenth-generation model, and it was pulled from the local lineup for one simple reason: Not enough of us bought it.

PHOTO BY Fang Raweeruj

So, when the all-new Accord premiered in the US several months ago, we honestly weren’t counting on it coming to the region, let alone our country.

PHOTO BY Fang Raweeruj

But there’s a glimmer of hope for the remaining traditional executive sedan fans in the Philippines. That’s because the eleventh-generation Accord has just landed in Southeast Asia. Previewed at the 2023 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show, it looks like Honda isn’t abandoning the big sedan segment in ASEAN after all.

PHOTO BY Fang Raweeruj

The model displayed at the motorshow was the hybrid (e:HEV) version. Not only that, the car also sported RS badges at the front and rear. There’s no official variant name just yet, but it could be called the Honda Accord e:HEV RS. It’s worth pointing out that RS variants are mainly used for Asia and Oceania markets, further suggesting that the Accord will live on in the region.

PHOTO BY Fang Raweeruj

At first glance, the Accord RS appears to be similar to the North American version. It closely resembles the Sport Hybrid trim level that is offered in the US and Canadian markets. Both the RS and Sport Hybrid come with a unique grille pattern and a set of 19-inch two-tone alloy wheels. The RS even has the amber side markets that are required in North America.

PHOTO BY Fang Raweeruj

Specs? There are no official numbers yet, but we could base it on the US/Canadian specifications. The eleventh-gen Accord is the largest one yet, measuring 4,970mm long, 1,860mm wide, 1,450mm tall, and with a wheelbase of 2,830mm.

PHOTO BY Fang Raweeruj

As for the powertrain, the Accord e:HEV sports two side-by-side electric motors paired with a 2.0-liter Atkinson cycle four-cylinder engine. That helps give the electrified Accord a total system output of 204hp and up to 335Nm of torque.

PHOTO BY Fang Raweeruj

We did notice the car is right-hand drive, at least based on the wipers’ position. Does this mean it will be made in Thailand? If so, Thailand is also where we source most of our models, namely the City (both sedan and hatchback), Civic, HR-V, and CR-V. That opens up the possibility of the Philippine market getting an Accord again.

PHOTO BY Fang Raweeruj