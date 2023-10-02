Thailand is first to get the all-new Honda Accord in ASEAN, PH when?

Just when we thought Honda was no longer bothering with midsize (and large) sedans in Asia, the Japanese automaker has given us a few surprises recently. First, it previewed the Accord in Indonesia, then came the announcement of it coming back to Japan.

Now, there’s an even more significant bit of news. Ladies and gentlemen, the Honda Accord is officially back in Southeast Asia with Thailand being the first to get it. Truth be told, we weren’t expecting it, especially now that people simply default to anything that resembles having extra ground clearance.

So, what’s the ASEAN-spec Honda Accord like, then? For starters, it’s not made in the US or China. Instead, it’s made in Thailand, so that opens the possibility of it being offered in the Philippines. The exterior is much like the one shown in Indonesia earlier this year, and there are three trim levels available for Thailand.

The three trim levels are E (base), EL (mid), and RS (top), all of which use Honda’s e:HEV hybrid tech. Yup, from now on, there will be no more non-hybrid Accords in the region. The Accord e:HEV uses the same powertrain arrangement found in the CR-V e:HEV. It comprises of a 2.0-liter Atkinson Cycle engine mated to two electric motors with a total system output rated at 205hp. Sure, it’s not as powerful as the old V6, but it’s more than the old 1.5 turbo and past 2.4-liter engines.

Inside, it’s a mix of the North American and Japanese market models. The Southeast Asian Accord has the Japan model’s simplified center stack with a single rotary dial. However, its center console sticks to the conventional gear selector similar to the North American version. Honda Sensing is, of course, standard, as well as Honda Connect.

We’re keeping our fingers crossed that the eleventh-generation Accord will land here someday, but we’re also being realistic. Given the midsize sedan market in the country, the chances of the all-new Accord ever coming here are rather slim.

A shame, yes, but that’s the effect of the SUV and pickup-hungry car shoppers of today.