All-new Honda BR-V, HR-V drive away with five-star ASEAN NCAP safety ratings

Long gone are the days when smaller vehicles are viewed as less safe than their more sizable counterparts. Thanks to improved build quality and advancing tech, passengers’ chances of walking away from crashes in something like a subcompact have improved considerably.

Honda’s latest offerings are prime examples of this. Both the all-new Honda BR-V and HR-V—a subcompact SUV and crossover, respectively—managed to drive away from New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asia (ASEAN NCAP) crash test with convincing results.

In the case of the BR-V, which will soon be available in the Philippine market, the vehicle finished crash testing with 33.72 points for adult occupant protection (AOP), 17.46 points for child occupant protection (COP), 15.71 for safety assist, and 10.13 for motorcycle safety. That’s a total of 77.02 points, which is good enough for a five-star safety rating.

The all-new HR-V, meanwhile, received 35 points for AOP, 17.81 points for COP, 18.57 points for safety assist, and 10 points for motorcycle safety. That’s a total of 81.38 points and also worthy of the ASEAN NCAP’s five-star safety rating. The 2023 HR-V is already available in the local market.

“We are pleased that Honda is one the vehicle manufacturers that consistently ensuring their models to have both passive and active safety technologies. Apart from increasing the safety level for the vehicle occupants, Honda has also made the initiative to equip their SUVs with technologies that are able to avoid collisions with vulnerable road users such as motorcyclists,” ASEAN NCAP secretary-general Khairil Anwar Abu Kassim said in a statement.

So, will these results help steer you toward more city-friendly offerings like the Honda HR-V and BR-V? Let us know in the comments.

