Honda PH claims the non-turbo 2022 HR-V can do 29.66km/L*

The cycle of fuel prices goes up and down, and may be this way until certain warring nations settle down. But fuel-efficient cars will always be a draw because inflation is forever. And when it comes to automotive brands, Honda is very good at building cars that sip fuel.

Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) recently released results of fuel economy runs it conducted in a partnership with the Automobile Association of the Philippines. Tested were its two latest models—the Honda Civic and the Honda HR-V.

PHOTO BY Paul del Rosario

The 2022 Civic, now sporting an all-turbo lineup, did an impressive 21.43km/L. The turbocharged HR-V did slightly better (surprisingly?) with 24.34km/L. But the nat-asp HR-V did an amazing 29.66km/L. Both models have the same 1.5-liter turbocharged engine under their hoods and the same torque figures at 240Nm. The Civic has one more hp than the HR-V Turbo at 176hp versus the HR-V Turbo’s 175hp. The nat asp HR-V has a modest 119hp and 145Nm.

Honda said these results were achieved over 129km of highway driving at 60-80kph and 1,500 - 2,000rpm. Since they’re not masochists, Honda said the A/C was on and set at 24 degrees with the fan speed set at level 1. Not exactly the kind of chilly cabin temperature we want, but thank goodness it’s a Honda.

Yes, we know regular commuters don’t get 60-80kph average speeds. Remove a zero and it’s closer to real-world traffic speeds. But it’s still a showcase of how efficient Honda powertrains are. We’re sure they would still get decent fuel economy even in more practical situations.

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

“With fluctuating fuel prices, we understand how important fuel efficiency is to vehicle owners. Through this eco run, we are not only demonstrating that Honda vehicles are fuel efficient in local conditions, we also want to encourage customers that they too can have excellent fuel mileage. It does help to have safe driving habits and to observe the periodic maintenance service, especially combined with advanced technology features like the Honda Sensing,” said Masahiko Nakamura, HCPI president.

