There’s a good chance the 2023 Honda Civic Type R is launching in PH soon

It looks like fanboys won’t have to wait for the all-new Honda Civic Type R to drop locally much longer.

A Honda sales agent we spoke to recently has revealed that the next-generation Civic Type R will be launching in the Philippines on January 19. That’s less than a week from now.

Also worth mentioning is that Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) is actually holding a thanksgiving event on the 19th, too. Coincidence? Possibly not.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

LTO issues show-cause order against owner, drivers of SUV in Mandaluyong City incident

Before you bring your car to a ‘talyer’ for repairs, make sure the shop has parking

The sales agent would not provide any further details regarding the launch but added that allocations are extremely limited.

If the vehicle does launch locally on the 19th, the Philippine market will be treated to one hell of a hot hatch. Under its hood is a 2.0-liter K20C1 turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine capable of 315hp at 6,500rpm and 420Nm of torque at 2,600-4,000rpm. This mill comes paired to a six-speed manual transmission.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

If you ask us, we think the Type R does launch next week. Of course, take everything you hear about the car’s introduction with a grain of salt—at least until we get official word from HCPI. Sit tight, guys.

More images of the 2023 Honda Civic Type R

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY TopGear.com