Shanghai 2023: Honda’s new concept cars are looking pretty sharp

Honda has been busy. As part of its quest to have an entirely electric lineup in China by 2035, the Japanese brand has revealed two prototypes and a new concept car at the Shanghai Auto Show.

The e:NP2 and e:NS2 are the strikingly similar-looking prototype EV crossover things with slightly different light signatures, while the e:N SUV ?—pronounced shuu or jo, in Chinese and Japanese, respectively—is the fresh concept.

We don't know too much about any of those three just yet, but Honda has confirmed that the prototypes will be produced in China first. They’ll be followed by a real-world version of the concept—whose name means ‘preface’ or ‘introduction’—which will mark the beginning of the third wave of Honda’s e:N series EV lineup.

Honda says the e:N SUV ? “features designs which combine a ‘wild’ nature unique to SUVs and near-futuristic intelligence.” From that, we reckon it might be all-wheel-drive capable and connect to Bluetooth, at the very least.

Oh, and then there’s the last car in the embedded image above. That’s the boxy e:N GT concept that was first unveiled back in 2021 and has returned to the Shanghai show this year. We hope that means it's edging closer to production...

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.