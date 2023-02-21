Will the next-gen Honda CR-V get hybrid, turbopetrol options in PH?

It’s been a while since Honda fully unveiled the all-new CR-V. It’s been quite the wait, we know, but it looks like the next-gen model’s finally making its way to our region.

According to a report by Autolifethailand, Honda is set to launch the new CR-V in Thailand in March. The publication mentioned that there could be two powertrain options available: the hybrid e:HEV setup (also found in the Civic) and a 1.5-liter turbopetrol.

PHOTO BY Honda

The e:HEV powertrain is comprised of a 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle gasoline engine with two electric motors and a compact battery pack. It’ll come mated to an E-CVT, and the total system output of the Thai-spec models will supposedly be rated at 207hp and 335Nm—way more power and torque than what the local diesel- and gasoline-powered CR-Vs makes.

The 1.5-liter turbo gasoline mill, meanwhile, will supposedly be capable of 193hp and 243Nm. That’s also still much better than what local CR-V units are capable of. This petrol engine will be paired with a CVT.

Now, if these rumors end up holding true, then it could be a glimpse of what the Philippines will be getting once the all-new CR-V lands here, say, later this year. We reckon it’s only a matter of time before we get confirmation. What say you, readers? Which of these new powertrains would you like to see in our market?

