How safe is the all-new Honda CR-V? Very, says ASEAN NCAP

The all-new Honda CR-V is just a few weeks away from its local debut. We have a general idea of what its pricing is, as well as the variants for the local market. As it’s a primarily a family car, it’s good to know how safe this upcoming crossover is at keeping its occupants safe.

For those set on buying one, the ASEAN New Car Assessment Program (ASEAN NCAP) has the answer. The agency recently put the sixth-generation CR-V through its paces and received the maximum rating of five stars. ASEAN NCAP praised the crossover’s strong safety cell and occupant protection in a collision, as well as the standard advanced driver assist systems in the form of Honda Sensing.

In the frontal impact, the ASEAN NCAP said that the CR-V provided good protection for both the driver and front passenger, particularly in the head, neck, chest, thigh, and foot area. It also received a rating of adequate for shin protection. Meanwhile in the side impact test, the agency gave the CR-V perfect scores for both adult and child occupant protection.

Aside from driver and passenger protection, the performance of Honda Sensing helped the all-new CR-V secure its five-star rating. Again, the crossover received perfect scores for ‘Effective Braking and Avoidance’, as well as for its autonomous emergency braking performance in urban and highway situations. More points were added thanks to its blind spot monitoring system, pedestrian protection, and motorcyclist detection.

With all the points weighed in, the redesigned Honda CR-V received a total of 87.16 out of 100 points, certifying it as a five-star model. In case you’re curious, the unit tested was the mid-spec VX AWD Turbo. Given that all CR-V models for ASEAN come standard with Honda Sensing, that rating is good for all the variants that will be offered locally.