What's the sales split between the gas and hybrid Honda CR-V?

Despite being launched just two months ago, the sixth-generation Honda CR-V is already raking decent sales. By now, you’ve probably heard that Honda Cars Philippines has already managed to shift 400 units of the crossover, and we’re pretty sure they’ll be hitting close to 1,000 by the end of next year.

But of those 400 (or so) units, how many of those consist of the RS e:HEV? Curious, we asked Honda how much of those sales consist of the hybrid version.

PHOTO BY Anton Andres

Per HCPI’s figures, the current sales split is at 65 percent for the turbo petrol variants (V Turbo and VX Turbo AWD) and 35 percent for the hybrid. If we were to do the math, that’s should be around 260 units for the standard gas variants and 140 units for the electrified versions.

Honda added that the top-selling variant so far has been the VX Turbo AWD. One could say that it’s a bit of a surprise given that 2WD models have historically sold better than AWD models. Perhaps it’s a sign that there are still a significant number of customers out there who would like the traction advantage of all-wheel drive.

PHOTO BY Anton Andres

That said, there is no all-wheel drive version of the RS e:HEV in the local market just yet. It’s still unknown if Honda will still bring that in. But should HCPI offer that model, the CR-V will hold the distinction of being the only model in its class to offer all-wheel drive with a hybrid powertrain. But given that the two-wheel drive hybrid already retails for P2,590,000, an RS e:HEV AWD might be even closer to the P3,000,000 mark.



But for now, 140 units is a strong number for a market that is still somewhat apprehensive about electrification. One could say that the sales reflect more customers open to electrification, at least when it comes to the compact crossover segment. It’s also safe to say that the all-new Honda CR-V is receiving strong market reception with its quick growth. Besides, there are a lot of doctors out there who might like to upgrade their current rides.