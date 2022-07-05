But here comes Max Verstappen, modeling the Honda e Limited Edition

As if the Honda e didn’t boast enough curb appeal already, its maker has now unveiled a Limited Edition available for the first time in ‘Premium Crystal Red.’ Ooft.

As you can see, the little EV is modeled here by reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen (Red Bull still has links with Honda, even if the latter has now left the sport). As well as the spangly paint job, you also get a variety of contrast black trimmings, including the badges front and rear, various body panels, and on the 17-inch alloy wheels.

PHOTO BY Honda

The special edition car is based on the Honda e’s uppermost Advance trim, so you get Honda’s parking pilot system, a heated steering wheel, and a 230V outlet socket included. Heated front seats, a sunroof, LED daytime running lights, and that ultra-cool, full-length screen are all standard features, of course.

These days Advance grade will cost you £36,920 (P2.46 million), whereas the Limited Edition will set you back £38,120 (P2.54 million). Which is a lot of money for not a great deal of car.

PHOTO BY Honda

“The Honda e Limited Edition is simply lovely,” said Verstappen, and definitely not a press officer making up something on his behalf. “It has funky looks, a compact design, and is fun to drive. It’s a great electric urban vehicle.”

Verstappen is said to have driven the e before the Emilia Romagna GP at Imola earlier this year—a race he went on to dominate with a maximum points haul. Maybe he was promised a discount if he won?

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

