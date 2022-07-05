Car News

But here comes Max Verstappen, modeling the Honda e Limited Edition

Rarity comes at a price
by Joe Holding | Just now
Formula 1 champion and Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen with the 2022 Honda e Limited Edition
PHOTO: Honda
CAR BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Honda

As if the Honda e didn’t boast enough curb appeal already, its maker has now unveiled a Limited Edition available for the first time in ‘Premium Crystal Red.’ Ooft.

As you can see, the little EV is modeled here by reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen (Red Bull still has links with Honda, even if the latter has now left the sport). As well as the spangly paint job, you also get a variety of contrast black trimmings, including the badges front and rear, various body panels, and on the 17-inch alloy wheels.

Front quarter view of the 2022 Honda e Limited Edition

Continue reading below ↓

The special edition car is based on the Honda e’s uppermost Advance trim, so you get Honda’s parking pilot system, a heated steering wheel, and a 230V outlet socket included. Heated front seats, a sunroof, LED daytime running lights, and that ultra-cool, full-length screen are all standard features, of course.

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
Adventure scooter enthusiasts, the 2023 Honda ADV 160 could be your next ride
It looks like a lot of people really want the Honda Step WGN, and we’re not surprised

These days Advance grade will cost you £36,920 (P2.46 million), whereas the Limited Edition will set you back £38,120 (P2.54 million). Which is a lot of money for not a great deal of car.

Formula 1 champion and Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen behind the wheel of the 2022 Honda e Limited Edition

Continue reading below ↓

“The Honda e Limited Edition is simply lovely,” said Verstappen, and definitely not a press officer making up something on his behalf. “It has funky looks, a compact design, and is fun to drive. It’s a great electric urban vehicle.”

Verstappen is said to have driven the e before the Emilia Romagna GP at Imola earlier this year—a race he went on to dominate with a maximum points haul. Maybe he was promised a discount if he won?

Rear view of the 2022 Honda e Limited Edition

Continue reading below ↓

Front view of the 2022 Honda e Limited Edition

Formula 1 champion and Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen riding the 2022 Honda e Limited Edition

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
Geely’s upcoming electric truck is shaping up to be quite the looker
View other articles about:
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Honda

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱