The Honda e gets a widebody kit and Red Bull livery but still looks cute

The Honda e really does seem to be a neat canvas for builders, tuners, and even toymakers to play around with. Heck, even Honda itself has had its fair share of fun customizing its tiny EV.

Now, yet another custom Honda e is making rounds on cyberspace, and this one’s probably another first of its kind. Have a gander at Innovate Composites’ widebody Honda e wearing Red Bull Racing livery. No witty (or tacky) name here, people.

The look speaks for itself. The hatch has been finished in Red Bull’s signature blue color, with matching Red Bull decals on the windshield, doors, and front bumper skirt. Honda badges can be seen all around, and additional IBM and Siemens stickers are plastered onto the hood.

PHOTO BY Innovate Composites on Instagram

The widebody kit gives the dinky car a much more muscular appearance. The large wheels and the low-profile tires, along with the roof spoiler and diffuser at the rear, all add to the car’s sporty look. For the most part, though, the Honda e still didn’t lose its original appeal.

Innovate Composites didn’t share photos of the interior, so it probably didn’t make any changes there. It appears the powertrain was left untouched as well, so assuming this is the higher-powered version, then this EV still packs 152hp, boasts about 200km of range, does 0-100kph in 8.3sec, and tops out at 145kph.

Disappointing? Definitely not, especially since this doesn’t seem to be a one-off. Innovate Composites mentioned it’s going to reproduce the body panels in carbon fiber, so there’s a chance you Honda e owners out there could dress up your hatch like this in the future. The question is, would you want to?

PHOTO BY Innovate Composites on Instagram

PHOTO BY Innovate Composites on Instagram

