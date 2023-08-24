Could this shadowy concept car be the future Honda NSX?

Acura has a habit of doing the “one more thing” thing during its annual Monterey Car Week press conference, which is awesome for oohs and ahhs, even if it means we have to put down our champagne and get typing. This year’s Monterey festivities were no different, with Acura showing us something very, very cool following the debut of the new ZDX on Thursday evening.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Ayala Avenue goes car-free all Sunday mornings of September

How Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda taught me a masterclass in management using a 380hp WRC Yaris

PHOTO BY Acura

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

So, what do we have here? Some sort of design study, or possibly a full-on concept car that’ll be revealed in the not-too-distant future. Acura simply calls this “its latest Electric Vision", proper noun and everything, and the company’s executive design director and generally ace dude, Dave Marek, says this study “is inspiring everyone in our studio to push the boundaries” of EV design. Neat.

Given the shape and proportions of the vehicle in these teasers, it certainly looks like Acura is thinking about some kind of high-performance future. Does that mean some kind of crazy electric Acura hypercar is on the horizon? Probably not, though, man, that’d make for a hell of an NSX successor.

PHOTO BY Acura

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

Our best guess is that this design exercise will come to life as one of Acura’s many Precision-named concept cars, which have a habit of influencing the styling directions of future products. This might just be a “one more thing” preview for now, but it sounds like something sweet this way comes.

This article first appeared in TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.