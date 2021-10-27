Honda is going all-out with the Civic Si at SEMA 2021

Remember earlier this month when Honda revealed it was building a mystery Civic Si with a massive rear wing? Well, it turns out the project is for the brand’s display at this year’s Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show.

The company has revealed in full its Honda Research West Civic Si Race Car, and its final form is an aftermarket-clad, track-bound sedan with a ridiculous wing. It packs a Hondata-tuned engine capable of 220hp and 325Nm, and looks every bit as race-ready as advertised.

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

Alternatively, Honda Performance Development (HPD) is fielding its own take on the Civic Si at SEMA 2021 as well. HPD’s version has a sportier look to it thanks to a bright orange exterior wrapped in decals and, like the above-mentioned sedan, comes equipped with tons of aftermarket add-ons.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

Other notable Civics making an appearance at this year’s show include a Civic hatch by Team Liquid and another HPD Civic Si covered with parts available to customers at regular Honda dealerships.

PHOTO BY Honda

Honda has a few more rides up its sleeve outside of its compact sedan, too. There’s the low-riding Fifteen52 Project 96 Accord that packs a Civic Type R K20C1 crate engine, a more brutish version of the current-generation Passport called the TrailSport Rugged Roads Project 2.0, and a Ridgeline truck built for overloading enthusiasts.

Continue reading below ↓

It looks like the Japanese carmaker has all the bases covered for SEMA 2021. Which of these displays are you looking forward to seeing the most?

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.