Will the Casper ever make it to PH? We ask Hyundai’s bosses

When Hyundai launched the new Casper in 2021, it was an absolute hit among our readers. You guys just went nuts over this one. It was a mini SUV-slash-hatchback-slash-crossover with a small footprint, a small engine, and a small price tag, so it wasn’t that big of a surprise.

This just looked like it would be a perfect fit for our market. It can easily maneuver tight streets in Metro Manila without chugging up too much petrol through traffic. It’s a no-brainer. But nearly two years have passed since its debut and it’s still nowhere to be found here.

Hyundai Casper walkaround:

Recently, Hyundai Motor Company invited members of the media including Top Gear Philippines to join the Seoul Mobility Show as well as visit the carmaker’s facility in South Korea. We also got to sit down and talk with the bosses, and that was when we took the chance to ask about the possibility of bringing the Casper to the Philippines.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

We asked straight-up if the Casper will ever make its way to our market, and we got the answer we were expecting. We were told that Hyundai will have to study the market first and that if there is potential and there’s a demand for it, “why not.” Not an outright ‘yes’ but it’s also not an outright ‘no’ so we’ll take it.

Now, what really makes the Casper a good catch is its price tag. However, for it to be a really viable option in the Philippines, Hyundai might have to consider manufacturing the quirky five-door in its Indonesia plant, which is where the Stargazer and the Creta are currently being imported from.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

The Hyundai executives also didn’t shoot down the possibility of that happening, but it also did acknowledge the difficulties of introducing an entirely new model in any region or specific market, even. In other words, don’t hold your breath.

All that being said, it’s still a bit refreshing to know that there’s a chance—no matter how small—for the Casper to land on our shores. Who knows, right?