It looks like Hyundai’s next EV will be yet another spaceship on wheels

The Staria has arguably one of the most compelling designs in Hyundai’s global lineup. Its styling is really futuristic—actually, it straight-up looks like a spaceship.

It appears this is the direction Hyundai is heading, so we’re going to see other similarly designed vehicles, like it or not. Next up: the Ioniq Seven, which will soon be launched under the Korean carmaker’s electric sub-brand.

Hyundai has just released a teaser image of the new EV, and we’re already seeing hints of the Staria here. These ultramodern lights are defined by ‘Parametric Pixels,’ Ioniq’s unique design identity that “connects analog with digital emotions.”

Now, we’re no experts at naming vehicles here, but we’re wondering why the ‘Seven’ will come after the Ioniq 5. Not only does it skip six/6 (although Kia has the EV6, so that might be one explanation), but it’s also spelled out the name instead of using a numerical designation. Early branding crisis? Maybe it’s all just a matter of formatting for Hyundai. Anyway, enough tangents.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Continue reading below ↓

Let’s go back to talking about the vehicle, because judging by these few images, it’ll be posh as heck. The teaser photos show a sofa and a chair with classy fabric lining and wood accents—stuff you normally see inside a VIP lounge, not a car. Nice. Hyundai also says these furnishings are built using sustainable materials. Very nice.

No other details have been divulged yet, but the new EV is set to make its debut at the AutoMobility LA press conference on November 17, 9:55am Pacific Time. That’s 12:55am on November 18 here on our side of the globe. Will you be staying up for the Ioniq Seven’s big reveal?

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.