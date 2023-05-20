This is the 2023 rebuild of Hyundai’s first-ever concept car from 1974

This is not the very first Hyundai. For that, you can look back to the carmaker’s collaboration with Ford in 1967, assembling the Cortina at its Ulsan factory in South Korea.

But it is the very first Hyundai, because it’s the concept that inspired the South Korean giant’s first production car. Today’s lineup of i10s, i20s, i30s, Ioniqs, Santa Fes, Tucsons, and more all stem from this humble little two-door hatchback.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

The one-off Pony Coupe Concept was unveiled at the 1974 Turin Motor Show, but was lost to time. Now, Hyundai has rebuilt it from scratch, to its exact 1974 spec, using 1974 materials, with the help of the man who originally designed it: Italian artist Giorgetto Giugiaro.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The all-new Ford Ranger Raptor is now in PH priced at P2.339-M

Next-gen Mitsubishi Strada: Here’s what we know so far

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“I was skeptical at first because I didn’t know Hyundai Motor at the time,“ said Giugiaro about his initial correspondence with Hyundai in the early ’70s. “We were all impressed by the passion and commitment of the Hyundai engineers. They were sharp, curious, open, and extremely eager to learn.”

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Giugiaro’s sensational design principles are evident in the classic wedge-shaped silhouette, the clean and confident lines, and the minimalist ‘cut-off’ hatchback rear treatment of the original 1974 Pony Coupe Concept and its rebirth. The interior follows suit with a wonderful driver-oriented floating dashboard arrangement, featuring a single-spoke steering wheel and a retro analog display.

In terms of size, it’s roughly similar to a modern Ford Fiesta, but slightly slimmer and lower. It’s a tiny car, just like its powertrain. Unlike Hyundai’s restomodded Heritage Series Pony, this one remains true to 1974 with a 1.2-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine delivering 81hp to the rear wheels. No 0-100kph time is given, because why bother?

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

PHOTO BY Hyundai

“The restoration of this unique vehicle is a milestone in Hyundai’s history,” said creative boss Luc Donckerwolke. “It serves as a legacy for generations to come.”

ALSO READ:

‘Fast’ X review: Does the new Fast & Furious film make any sense to a total newbie?

Keanu Reeves’s stunt-driving skills are ‘a solid eight,’ says Tanner Foust

Hyundai’s executive chair Euisun Chung, who has a personal connection to the car, echoed the sentiment, stating, “Despite the poor industrial environment in the ’70s, my grandfather and Hyundai’s founding chairman Ju-young Chung poured his heart and soul into rebuilding Korea’s economy and improving the lives of its people after the devastating Korean War.”

PHOTO BY Hyundai

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The reborn Pony, unveiled at the 2023 Villa d’Este concours in Lake Como, is part of Hyundai’s global heritage project named ‘Hyundai Reunion.’ The company intends to expand this platform, so stay tuned for more.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.