The Hyundai Staria wins ‘Best of the Best’ at the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022

The Hyundai Staria is a remarkably designed MPV. We might have already said this a few times before, but we’re saying it again, because the Staria has just won the ‘Best of the Best’ title at the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022.

The Best of the Best title is awarded for “groundbreaking design” and is the highest accolade in the competition. The Staria’s win is further proof of just how well Hyundai hit the mark creating the futuristic MPV.

ALSO READ:

Fines, payments, schedule: Your complete guide to the number coding scheme

Here are the corresponding fines, penalties of all licensing, traffic violations in PH

The Red Dot Award: Product Design recognizes the best market-ready products that are “aesthetically appealing, functional, smart, or innovative.” It is one of three major categories under the Red Dot Award, the others being Brand & Communication Design and Design Concept. Hyundai is no stranger to the awards, having already bagged multiple silverware in previous years.

Continue reading below ↓

“Staria is Hyundai’s new MPV lineup crafted with the ‘inside-out’ design approach that has surely opened up a new mobility era for all,” said Hyundai Global Design Center head and executive vice president SangYup Lee. “Our design team has put their passion into this product, working closely with our world-class modelers and engineers to make the dream come true.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We’ve already seen some gray-market Staria units locally, so we’d like to think there’s a place for the stylish people-hauler here in the Philippines. Fingers crossed, we’ll see its (official) arrival sooner rather than later.

More photos of the Hyundai Staria

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.