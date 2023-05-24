The Toyota RAV4 looks pretty sweet as a rugged off-roader

Compact crossovers aren’t exactly top of mind when you hear the words off-roader. Normally, we think of truck-based SUVs and pickups when it comes to taking on the rough stuff. But that hasn’t stopped the folks from Ironman 4x4 to give it a shot.

Ironman 4x4 is giving the Toyota RAV4 more off-road credentials by introducing a whole range of parts to make it more capable off-road. Mind you, this isn’t the first time the Australian 4x4 aftermarket firm made parts for a crossover. The company also makes parts for the Subaru XV, Forester, and Outback.

PHOTO BY Ironman 4x4

So, what mods does the Toyota RAV4 get? For starters, there’s a two-inch (50mm) lift kit with heavy-duty coil springs and larger shock absorbers. That means the kit bumps up the RAV4’s ground clearance from 176mm (based on local specifications) to a more off-road friendly 226mm. For reference, a stock Toyota Fortuner has 225mm of ground clearance.

The suspension kit also allows the RAV4 to be fitted with meatier tires. Ironman 4x4 says the lift can accommodate tire sizes up to 245/65 R17. But aside from the chassis upgrades, the company also offers other accessories for the crossover.

PHOTO BY Ironman 4x4

Also on offer is an ATS X bumper guard that serves as extra protection for the front end. The bumper guard also includes a 2mm steel skidplate to prevent damaging vital underbody components. And for those planning to venture in low-signal areas, the bumper guard also has a mounting point for an antenna. Other accessories include seven-inch LED driving lights and roof crossbars that can support up to 100kg.

PHOTO BY Ironman 4x4

All in all, it’s a neat package and one that we’d like to see on a local RAV4. Granted, the parts won’t make it anywhere near as capable as a Land Cruiser, but we say it suits the crossover rather well. Unfortunately, any plans of exploring local trails are nixed because Philippine-spec models are two-wheel drive only. Well, there’s always light dusty trails and glamping spots for a small taste of the off-road life.