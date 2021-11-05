Feast your eyes on what might be the prettiest Nissan GT-Rs on the planet

This is quite the pack of cars, isn’t it? It’s the first quintet of Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign specials, ready for delivery to their owners. And they all look a treat. Though we’re finding it hard to keep our eyes off the red-wheeled test car that swells them to a sextet…

The green and gold GT-R50 takes its stylistic inspiration from Nissan’s 1972 GT-R show car (pictured below), “the Italdesign team working hard to design a dedicated livery and color to homage it, producing the Verde Kenmeri tint for this only car.” Yikes.

Those two gray cars (sorry, Liquid Kinetic Gray cars) are designed to mimic the GT-R50 prototype that Top Gear took on a faintly ludicrous road trip a few years ago.

And the other two? They’re not inspired by previous Nissan show cars, but rather, the world of art. “The last two body tints are inspired by Italdesign’s experience and by one of the greatest Renaissance artist: the renowned Argento Italdesign and the Nero Caravaggio,” we’re told. It’s like being on a tour of the Louvre.

Though the GT-R50 will likely encourage the sort of behavior that’d get you kicked out those Parisian halls; learnings from the GT-R GT3 racecar bring more power—now peaking at 710hp—as well as tricksier suspension and bigger brakes.

The car celebrates both the GT-R’s and Italdesign’s 50th birthdays, and 50 are being made, with another 45 of them to complement this five. How would you spec yours?

