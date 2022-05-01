The Jaguar XE and XF now have sportier versions with 300hp

Fresh from giving the F-Pace SUV 300 and 400 Sport models, Jaguar has done the same for the XE and the XF, by introducing a 300 Sport edition for the 2023 model year.

There’s no V8 or straight-six here, though. Jag’s sticking to its four-cylinder Ingenium gasoline engine for a tidy 300hp and 400Nm of torque. This means 0-100kph in 5.9sec in the XE, while the XF Sedan and Sportbrake manage 6.1sec and 6.2sec, respectively.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

No tricks with the top speed, however: That’s a steady, Autobahn-sufficient 250kph for both cars.

The 300 Sport get all-wheel drive, plus a gloss-black contrast roof, privacy glass, and Jaguar’s Black Pack for a stealthy look. You can kit the 20-inch alloys in Dark Satin Gray on the SE or choose from Gloss Silver, Gloss Black, or the optional alternatives on the XF.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Jag has also added a mild-hybrid diesel to the lineup, capable of 204hp and 430Nm in either rear- or all-wheel drive. Also, 48V tech assists the engine under acceleration for what the company says is the most economical way to burn fuel in the XE and XF, circa 25km/L in the former and 24km/L in the latter. Emissions come in at 127g/km and 129g/km apiece, although those numbers take a hit in the heavier XF Sportbrake. Because physics.

The final engine in the lineup is the 250hp, four-cylinder gasoline. This is rear-driven only, with 0-100kph in 6.7secs in the XE or a couple of tenths slower in the XF.

Engine rejig aside, Jag is also at pains to point out that Amazon Alexa is now included throughout the range, offering voice control with the firm’s much improved Pivi Pro touchscreen system. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, too.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

The XE 300 Sport is priced from £42,345 (P2.78 million), while the XF Sedan 300 Sport is more than £5,000 more at £47,730 (P3.1 million). Upgrade to the Sportbrake equivalent and you’re looking at £49,005 (P3.2 million).

These are not young cars now, but would you prefer one to an obvious German alternative?

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

