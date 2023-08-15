There won’t be another diesel-powered Jeep Gladiator after this Rubicon FarOut edition

Attention Americans—have you come around to the benefits of a torquey diesel engine in a big off-roader? And are you a fan of the Jeep Gladiator pickup? Well, it’s time to act fast, because Jeep is killing off its EcoDiesel engine.

Marking the 3.0-liter V6’s passing is this limited-edition Jeep Gladiator Rubicon FarOut edition, which makes it sound like a ’60s hippie spec, but is probably more to do with off-road exploration. Just 1,000 examples of the FarOutMan edition will be available, and each one will come complete with special graphics, 17-inch wheels, 33-inch off-road tires, a leather-filled interior, and 599Nm of torque.

Image of the EcoDiesel-powered Jeep Gladiator Rubicon PHOTO BY Jeep

The EcoDiesel engine is connected to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, and Jeep claims more than 800km (500 miles) of range from a single tank.

“As the Jeep brand continues its drive to electrification, we are phasing out EcoDiesel technology with the final, limited-edition Gladiator Rubicon FarOut,” said Jim Morrison, who has a very important-sounding title at Jeep North America. “Limited to 1,000 vehicles for the 2023 model year, the special-edition Gladiator Rubicon FarOut further builds on the industry’s only open-air pickup truck infused with Trail Rated capability and best-in-class truck utility.”

You’ll have to fork out a fair bit to say goodbye to diesel yourself, though, with each FarOut special starting at $69,995 (P3.98 million before taxes).

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.