We wouldn’t mind if Kia’s future electric SUVs looked like the Concept EV9

Kia gave us a nice tease of what’s to come when it first showed us sketches of the Concept EV9. Now, we finally get a good look at the electric concept, and we’ll tell you this: It’s quite the looker.

This is arguably the most futuristic-looking SU we’ve ever seen from Kia, and it’s a preview of what could be the brand’s next dedicated electric vehicle after the EV6. It embodies Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, with its bold design that mixes class with a touch of ruggedness.

PHOTO BY Kia

The chiseled, boxy appearance is highlighted by the strong lines on the front fascia with the ‘star cloud’ pattern display hidden behind the grille—this is what Kia calls the BEV reinterpretation of its signature ‘Tiger Face’ look. The rear end looks just as dynamic, with taillights that outline the windshield and what we assume is the liftgate. Garnishes on the front and rear bumpers as well as the machined 22-inch wheels add further accents to the exterior.

Inside, the EV9 has a beautiful white-laden cabin with subtle black and silver highlights. Influenced by the ‘Bold for Nature’ pillar of Kia’s design philosophy, the interior has a classy and modernistic lounge-like vibe.

PHOTO BY Kia

Apart from the massive 27-inch ultra-wide display, there are three “forward-thinking” interior modes. Active Mode is used on the go, while Pause and Enjoy are enabled when the vehicle is stationary.

Pause Mode lets light in through the panoramic sunroof, and also folds the second-row seats down into a table so passengers can interact with one another. Enjoy Mode, meanwhile, turns the interior into a “downtime breakout space” by turning the three-row seats around while opening the liftgate.

PHOTO BY Kia

Similar to the EV6, the EV9 is also built on Kia’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). It promises a range of up to 480km and supports next-generation ultra-fast charging technology. With a 350kW charger, it can go from 10% to 80% juice in about 20-30 minutes.

Kia has also built this concept with optimized aerodynamics in mind. The vehicle sports a new air-vent design that reduces frontal mass and smoothens air flow, and it also gets retractable roof rails that also improve aero.

PHOTO BY Kia

“The Kia Concept EV9 is yet another important marker for us in what has been an incredible journey since the start of the year,” Kia Global Design Center senior vice president and head Karim Habib. “Having made our intentions clear—to become a global leader in sustainable mobility solutions—today we are proud to show the world our all-electric SUV concept, which fuses together an advanced zero-emissions powertrain, a cutting-edge exterior design, and a contemporary and innovative tech-based interior space.”

We know it’s still a concept, but if Kia does decide to build its first electric SUV like the EV9, we wouldn’t mind. What do you guys think?

PHOTO BY Kia

PHOTO BY Kia

PHOTO BY Kia

PHOTO BY Kia

PHOTO BY Kia

