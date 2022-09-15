PIMS 2022: The Kia EV6 will land in PH in early 2023 with a sub-P4-M price tag

When Kia unveiled the EV6 a while back, it was big news. Not just because it was the first all-electric vehicle from the Korean carmaker in a while, but also because it was a really good EV at that. All the awards and records that followed speak for themselves.

That’s why it’s a pretty big deal that Kia Philippines has now previewed the battery electric vehicle at the 2022 Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS). The company confirmed that this EV will be officially launched in our market in early 2023 and will be priced below P4,000,000.

Charging options for the EV6 in the Philippines will include the Kia In Cable Control Box (ICCB) charger that comes standard with the EV and a wall-mounted charger available as an added purchase. The latter will be installed by Kia’s affiliate Greenstrum.

“Today, we begin our deliberate participation in the electric vehicle market as we move into the inflection point,” says Kia Philippines president Manny Aligada. “Our event now is not simply another model introduction but also signifies Kia’s commitment to realizing our social responsibility through our 3S activities—sustainable mobility, sustainable energy, sustainable planet. Sustainability is a future not just for Kia as the Ayala group has committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. This is a guideline Kia believes in and is a focal point in our business. Sustainability is our move to protect the greatest source of inspiration, nature.”

“The Kia EV6 has won many titles and awards including but not limited to 5-Star NCAP rating and the European Car of the Year. However, what thrills us the most besides these victories, is the absolute hospitality and enthusiastic acceptance of the EV6 from our customers all around the world as it gives us a strong signal that we are heading in the right direction. Kia’s vision to become a global leading eco-friendly mobility solution provider is not just our internal target anymore, but an achievable future that is strongly supported by our customers who feel exactly the same way we do about our future and environment and sustainability,” says Joey Hong of Kia Asia Pacific. “Together with many upcoming electric models which we will introduce to the market, we are ready to begin a whole new journey for a better future.”

Looking forward to seeing this EV land in our market?

