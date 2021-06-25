An airport in Italy is using a Lamborghini Huracan Evo to guide planes on the tarmac

No, this isn’t the set of the next Fast and Furious film. This is, in fact, a tarmac in Italy’s Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport, which has turned to an unlikely vehicle to safely guide aircraft during parking maneuvers.

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

The airport is actually using a Huracan Evo as a follow-me car as part of a partnership with the Italian supercar manufacturer. This particular Lambo comes equipped with a special livery designed by Lamborghini Centro Stile, as well as a roof-mounted light bar and a radio with a direct line to the facility’s control tower.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Oh, and all that is on top of the vehicle’s standard 5.2-liter V10 engine with 631hp and 599Nm of torque—good enough for a top speed of 323kph and a 0-100kph sprint of just 2.9sec. Safe to say, we know what set of keys the airport’s drivers are fighting over at the start of each shift.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

Well, that’s one way to ensure you’re able to keep the pilot’s attention on the runway. Come to think of it, this is a neat way to keep passengers entertained while waiting for takeoff, too.

How would you react to seeing an Italian supercar show up on the tarmac before departure? Let us know in the comments.

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.