The new Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica now slots in the middle of the range

Lamborghini calls it the new Huracán Tecnica, but you can simply call it Goldilocks. It’s the baby Lambo that slots in between the ‘regular’ rear-wheel-drive car called RWD, and the mad, bad track-honed STO that demands an audience with every utterance of that V10.

Incidentally, this new Tecnica gets the STO’s tuned 5.2-liter V10, developing the same 631hp and 564Nm of torque as the bewinged nutjob. Only this time, it’s just a fraction slower: where the top dog STO goes from 0-100kph in 3.0 seconds flat, this new Tecnica takes 3.2sec.

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Still less than a blink of an eyelid, and a tenth faster than the RWD car. Though if such metrics are of chief concern, all get smoked by the 4WD Huracán EVO (0-100kph in 2.9s). Awkward.

But drivers’ cars aren’t about numbers, right? And this new Tecnica wants to be a Drivers’ Car. Returning boss Stephan Winkelmann said as much: “In an era of virtual experiences, it pays homage to technical purity and physical sensation.” Lot of those, you’d suspect.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

Continue reading below ↓

ALSO READ:

New number coding scheme banning cars twice a week could take effect on May 1

MMDA proposal requires your brand-new car to have the same plate ending as your existing one

Because the Tecnica gets rear-wheel steering and torque vectoring, along with a modified version of Lambo’s traction control and three drive modes. Spanning the regular ‘Strada’, ‘Sport’ and ‘Corsa,’ the traction control, torque vectoring, and rear-wheel-steering slowly loosen their respective grips to allow more ‘agility’ and ‘grip.’ Also lots of oversteer, if that’s your thing.

The modes also facilitate better responses from that naturally-aspirated V10 and seven-speed gearbox, while there’s better brake cooling via new cooling deflectors and caliper ducts directing more air onto the carbon-ceramic discs.

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

Indeed, there’s a new front bumper that takes the wild Terzo Millennio’s Ypsilon design and includes an air curtain, ahead of a full carbon-fiber bonnet. The splitter’s new, with slats directing air through the wheels for downforce.

As such, it’s longer than a Huracán Evo – 6.1cm, apparently – with a silhouette mirroring the Essenza SCV12’s, topped off by a new rear window, redesigned V10 cover, a new rear bumper, and a fixed rear wing. All in, Lambo says the Tecnica offers 35 per cent more downforce compared to the EVO.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

Continue reading below ↓

Same interior as that car, and same possibility to tailor it specially to your liking, though this Tecnica gets an exclusive new HMI.

“The Huracán Tecnica condenses Lamborghini’s design and engineering expertise to create the perfect fun-to-drive Huracán,” said Winkelmann. “as compelling when driving to the race circuit as it is on the track itself.” A rear-drive Lambo with the STO’s engine... Goldilocks, right?

More photos of the 2022 Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica:

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.