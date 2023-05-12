2024 Lexus GX teaser hints the next-gen Toyota Prado is coming soon

After months of various reports and speculations, we finally have our first glimpse of the next-generation Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. Mind you, it’s not the Prado per se, but it’s that model’s more luxurious twin, the Lexus GX.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The Nissan Almera gets more chrome, tech, and safety for 2023

Which version of the Toyota Vios do you want here?

Lexus released a pair of teaser photos for its upcoming SUV. One photo shows a section of the front end, while the second one reveals a small part of the tailgate. It’s not much to go on, but it’s nice of Lexus to show us the headlights of the 2024 GX. And these photos show a lot more than the last two teasers, namely the all-new LM and first-ever TX.

PHOTO BY Lexus

The front photo of the 2024 GX hints an angular and somewhat boxy front end. We see a clamshell hood, squarish headlights, and broad fender flares. Of course, we’re certain that the signature Lexus ‘Spindle Grille’ will make an appearance here. As for the rear, all we see is the Lexus script strewn across the tailgate, but one minor detail caught out attention. The tab under the wiper suggests that the GX will still have a spilt tailgate.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Lexus didn’t mention an estimated launch date for the all-new GX. The only thing the company said was it was ‘coming soon’. Either way, it might not be too long before we see more of this SUV since Lexus has released fairly revealing teasers. With the previews of these models out, it could also mean the next-generation Land Cruiser Prado might be just around the corner.

PHOTO BY Toyota

For now, Lexus’ parent company, Toyota, is tight-lipped about the details. That said, we wouldn’t be too surprised if it will use the TNGA-F platform. The TNGA-F is Toyota’s modular chassis for body-on-frame vehicles, namely pickup trucks and SUVs. Toyota products currently using this frame include the Land Cruiser 300 Series, Sequioa, and Tundra.

Given that most automakers are abandoning large-displacement, naturally aspirated engines, it’s almost certain that the 4.6-liter V8 in the GX and 4.0 V6 in the Prado will be no more. That means Toyota’s downsized turbo engines are likely candidates to power the GX and Prado, along with turbodiesels for the latter. Toyota’s electrification plans could mean that the all-new GX will have a hybrid option, likely sourced from the Tundra and Sequoia.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now