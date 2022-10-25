2023 Lexus IS350 F Sport enters PH with P4.178-M price tag

The local-spec Lexus IS lineup just got a major upgrade.

Lexus Philippines has announced the introduction of the 2023 IS350 F Sport, providing premium car buyers with a sportier option in the brand’s luxury sedan stable. The new entry costs P4,178,000 and joins the IS300h Executive (P3,038,000) and IS300h Premier (3,398,000) in the local lineup.

PHOTO BY Lexus Philippines

The big news here is that the vehicle comes equipped with a limited-slip differential. Paired with the vehicle’s 3.5-liter V6 engine and its 312hp and 380Nm of torque, and you have one of the most drivable luxury sedans in the country at your disposal (not to mention the performance to match the model’s aggressive exterior design).

The sedan now also comes equipped with stealthy new 19-inch forged alloy wheels (which are also supposedly 10% lighter compared to the previous iterations’), as well as a host of advanced driving and safety features.

PHOTO BY Lexus Philippines

A blind spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alert now come standard with the IS350 F Sport. Other Lexus Safety System features that come with this package include a pre-collision system, lane departure alert, and automatic high beams.

Frankly, if you’re on the hunt for something that’s both relatively fun to be behind the wheel of and on the more premium end of the sedan spectrum, checking this out is a no-brainer. Planning to drop by a Lexus dealership any time soon?

PHOTO BY Lexus Philippines

