The Lexus LBX will be the Toyota Yaris Cross’ posh cousin

The current Lexus crossover and SUV lineup is pretty healthy these days. Almost all models have been given a full model change, namely the popular NX and RX, as well as the flagship LX. There are also a pair of all-new models coming in like the first-ever TX and the next-generation (and long overdue) GX. But Toyota’s luxury division isn’t stopping with those.

Lexus rolled out a surprise teaser for yet another crossover recently. It’s called the LBX, and it’s set to be the brand’s new entry-level crossover. That said, Lexus didn’t reveal much details about upcoming model. All it said was it will be launched on June 5, and the world premiere will be held in Milan. Thankfully, the photos have more to say than the press release.

PHOTO BY Lexus

The front teaser shot reveals dynamic-looking headlights that we’ve been seeing in most all-new Lexus models these days. A glimpse of the grille also shows the LBX will adapt the company’s new corporate look for front ends. As for the rear, all Lexus showed was the LBX’s light signature. We do see a small bit of the outline, so we can expect this crossover to have broad shoulders at the back.

While there are no solid details yet, it is said that the LBX will ride on the same chassis as the Toyota Yaris Cross. Just to be clear, we’re not talking about the ASEAN version that’s engineered by Daihatsu. Instead, the LBX will use the Japan/Euro-spec with the TNGA chassis.

