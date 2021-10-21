Does the all-black look fit the Lexus LC500?

Halloween costume sorted for next week? Lexus clearly reckons there’s one more touch needed to up the sinisterness (let’s be honest, your ripped t-shirt and fake-blood zombie look is fooling nobody)…

Welcome to the LC Black Inspiration—a blacked-out special edition LC coupe that can be had in LC500h hybrid or LC500 V8 forms. You’ll want the V8, obviously.

PHOTO BY Lexus

Continue reading below ↓

The Black Inspiration removes all of the LC’s chrome detailing (of which there is a lot) and replaces it with black trim. There’s now a fixed rear spoiler too, as well as a carbon-fiber roof, a Torsen limited-slip diff, and beautifully simple 21-inch five-spoke forged wheels. Such a good-looking car, this.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Spec the Black Inspiration and you’ll also get the 10-way power-adjustable front seats and the mega 13-speaker Mark Levinson surround sound system from the LC Sport Plus Pack, but really it’s all about the looks. Reckon all-black suits the LC, folks?

PHOTO BY Lexus

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.