The first ground-up EV from Lexus is a stunner

This, ladies and gents, is what the new Lexus RZ electric SUV will look like when it’s revealed in full in the next couple of months. It’s… not bad, is it?

Not by SUV standards anyway. The notches down the side of the no-longer-a-grille give it a bit of edge, and there are plenty of interesting creases throughout the design to help stand out from the bulging crowd. Let’s hope it isn’t blandified before it goes on sale.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Continue reading below ↓

When it’s launched the RZ will be the first EV with a Lexus badge that’s been purpose built with electricity in mind. The UX300e, you’ll remember, was constructed around architecture originally designed for internal combustion.