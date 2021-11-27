The Zephyr name lives again, but this time with a Lincoln badge

There’s a heck of a lot of sense in recycling old car names. It saves the long and tricky trademarking process, and neatly avoids calling your car the Mitsubishi Prostitute.

So, it ought to have been little surprise that the Ford Puma morphed from a dinky, lithe coupe to a slightly podgy (though admittedly ace) crossover following a gap in time long enough for most people not to notice. And now, the Ford Zephyr is back.

PHOTO BY Lincoln

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Lincoln

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Well, kinda. This is the Lincoln Zephyr, Ford’s posh offshoot borrowing an old name for the Chinese market. A market where the Ford Escort still exists, we might add.

The new-age Zephyr ought to be less contentious than the Puma, too, for it’s a pair of Blue Oval badges short of being a pretty faithful tribute to its ’50s and ’60s namesake, pictured below. It’s a premium-ish sedan, basically.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

See Also

We’ve been drip-fed numerous details on the Zephyr. It’ll hook up a 2.0-liter gasoline engine to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the interior will concoct “four relaxing modes” from digital scents and 128-color ambient lighting (who knew there were 128 colors?). We’re told the exterior “inherits the brand’s Quiet Flight DNA centered on the tenets of Beauty, Gliding, Human, and Sanctuary, while also expressing a strong, contemporary aesthetic that signals the future face of Lincoln design.”

Continue reading below ↓

Nope—us, neither. And the marketing speak does not conclude there.

PHOTO BY Lincoln

“Another unique feature in the Lincoln Zephyr is The Future Letter,” we’re told. “After customizing content on the full-width coast-to-coast screen, customers can schedule content to appear on screen at designated moments and add a sense of joy for passengers.”

Continue reading below ↓

What’d give us a sense of joy is if—like the original Zephyr—this one sees a convertible and Monte Carlo rally winner spun from it. We’ll keep our fingers firmly but pointlessly crossed...

PHOTO BY Lincoln

PHOTO BY Lincoln

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Lincoln

PHOTO BY Lincoln

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.