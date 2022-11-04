The new Maserati GranCabrio is in the works

Given that Maserati very recently introduced its new GranTurismo, the next cab off the rank, by rights, should be the GranCabrio.

And as if by spurred on by sheer coincidence, Maserati has released a series of entirely-too-dark shots of the camouflaged new GranCabrio, as if we all didn’t already know exactly how it’d look. Ooh, it’s a toughie—could it be a drop-top version of the GranTurismo, perhaps, a car that looks pretty similar to the old GranTurismo and GranCabrio?

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

To circumvent the subterfuge, we’ve gone and edited the photos for maximum clarity; we’ll put the originals down the bottom of this article so you have a bit better idea of what it actually looks like in the camo. Also, if someone could answer why we can make out more detail when they’re in black and white, we’re all ears. But we, as seems contractually obligated by this point, digress.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Chevrolet Suburban, Camaro, Tahoe and Corvette see massive price bumps in PH

This is your first official look at the all-new Subaru Impreza

There’s no solid information on release dates or drivetrain configurations, but fairly safe bets would be ‘sooner rather than later’ and ‘much the same as you get in the GranTurismo.’ Which means a choice of V6 or electric powertrains – the former a rear-drive turbo V6 with up to 542hp, and the latter a 750hp, all-wheel-drive, triple-motor warp device.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

And given that a cabrio becomes little more than a deafening impromptu hairstylist at anything above 60mph, this does lead to a rather interesting conundrum: given the choice of GranCabrio, would you waste all that electric potential for a chance to hear the birds and bees, or choose the still-entirely-overkill V6 to add your own soundtrack to your surroundings?

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.