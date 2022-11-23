The Maxus T60 pickup has gone electric

We’re starting to see more and more electrified vehicles in our market., from self-charging and plug-in hybrids to fully electric models. Most of these, though, are sedans and crossovers—mass-market electric pickups aren’t gaining a lot of traction just yet.

If we do see an influx of electric utes here, there’s one that we reckon deserves a shot here: the Maxus eT60. This is the EV version of the T60 pickup we have here, and it was just launched in Australia under the LDV brand.

The eT60 gets the same looks as the standard T60, featuring the updated front fascia with a wide, gaping grille and aggressive-looking headlamps. The eT60 also gets a very simple interior, adorned in black leather and red contrast stitching with an uncluttered center console up front.

PHOTO BY LDV

Moving on to the powertrain, the eT60 gets an 88.55kWh lithium-ion battery powering a 174hp, 310Nm motor that drives the rear wheels. Maximum range is at a claimed 330km, while charging from 20% to 80% supposedly takes just 45 minutes via a DC charger.

The electric truck comes with goodies such as the 10.25-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay connectivity. Safety tech like hill-start assist and -descent control, stability control, and a reversing camera with rear parking sensors come as standard.

PHOTO BY LDV

The eT60 comes at a price, though, as this is being offered in Australia for $92,990. Converted to local currency, that’s easily around the P3.5 million mark. That said, it does come with a five-year/160,000km warranty on the vehicle and an eight-year/160,000km warranty on the battery. The pickup has a service interval of two years or 30,000km.

